Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 160,387 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $543.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 66.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

