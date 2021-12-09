Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

