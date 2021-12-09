Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lowered by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,680,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

