Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Trading Up 3.8%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 6,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 428,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

AIRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

