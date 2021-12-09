Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 12.8% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $186.49 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion and a PE ratio of -15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,021 shares of company stock valued at $196,011,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

