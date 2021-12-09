Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Shares Gap Down to $71.34

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.34, but opened at $68.71. Agree Realty shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 23,220 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

