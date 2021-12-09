Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 96.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,842,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

A traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,516. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average is $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.