Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 90,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Aflac by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

