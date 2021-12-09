AEW UK REIT’s (AEWU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:AEWU opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.04. AEW UK REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 74.40 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.62). The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

Get AEW UK REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.