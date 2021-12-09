AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY22 guidance to $1.23-1.37 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS.

AVAV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,245. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,050.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

