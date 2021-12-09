Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to Hold at Erste Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $145.24 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $67,899,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $256,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $1,616,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
