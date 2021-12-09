Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to Hold at Erste Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $145.24 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $67,899,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $256,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $1,616,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

