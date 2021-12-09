Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,657 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $173,718,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $647.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,734. The company has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $636.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

