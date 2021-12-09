Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $649.84. 19,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

