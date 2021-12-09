ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 173,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.