Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

