Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,302,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.46 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

