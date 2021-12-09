Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

