Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

