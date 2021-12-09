Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,596 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55.

