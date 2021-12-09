Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.88 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

