Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.42.

ACCD stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

