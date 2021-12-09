Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $371.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.38. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

