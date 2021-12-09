Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,987. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,007 shares of company stock worth $3,666,313. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144,575 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

