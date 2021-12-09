Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $10.24

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $10.98. Absci shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 20 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

