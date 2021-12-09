Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Douglas J. Flint Acquires 70,000 Shares

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Douglas J. Flint bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($216,284.31).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 242.60 ($3.22) on Thursday. Abrdn PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.04) to GBX 289 ($3.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) price target on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 291.29 ($3.86).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

