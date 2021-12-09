ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 10,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 19,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

AAVMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.13) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

