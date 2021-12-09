Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $362.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $324.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.62. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $254.41 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

