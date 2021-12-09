AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of VLVLY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 176,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
