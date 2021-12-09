AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VLVLY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 176,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

