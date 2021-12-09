A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $82.98 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

