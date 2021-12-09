A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $350,567.61 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AOS opened at $82.98 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after buying an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

