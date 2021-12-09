$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce sales of $97.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.05 million and the highest is $97.98 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

