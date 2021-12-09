9,485 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

BAUG opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $33.14.

