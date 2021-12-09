$83.28 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $83.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.23 million to $84.30 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $83.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $340.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $343.05 million, with estimates ranging from $335.82 million to $349.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

LXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

