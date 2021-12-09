802 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,919,735 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

MRNA stock opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.72. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.