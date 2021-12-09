$787.68 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $787.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 814,351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

