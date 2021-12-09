750 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,216.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

NYSE RTX opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

