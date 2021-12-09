$70.70 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $70.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $70.40 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $259.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 34.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,596. The stock has a market cap of $730.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

