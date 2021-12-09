$68.83 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report $68.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.15 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $296.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.19 million to $300.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $346.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.21. 32,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,892. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.54 and a beta of -1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $428,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,553 shares of company stock worth $2,292,223. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth about $63,912,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,038 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

