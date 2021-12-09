$594.92 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce sales of $594.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.20 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $330.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.12. 27,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,511. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

