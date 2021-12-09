$53.81 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post sales of $53.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.40 million and the highest is $54.21 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $61.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $231.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $232.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.50 million, with estimates ranging from $209.60 million to $219.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. 7,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $541.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

