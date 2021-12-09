4,319 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,931,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.91. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

