4,222 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000.

VV traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $217.44. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.90. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

