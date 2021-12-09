$419.50 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $419.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.40 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $388.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS traded down $12.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.47. 11,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.03. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

