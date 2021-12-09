3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

MMM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,737. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

