3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $176.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $189.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

