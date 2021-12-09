$381.74 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $381.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.30 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 35.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Acushnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

