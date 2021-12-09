3,613 Shares in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 8.03% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF stock opened at $99.43 on Thursday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29.

