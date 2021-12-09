$335.86 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will announce sales of $335.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.71 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Weber stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

