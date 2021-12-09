$33.43 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $33.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.36 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.14 million, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,036. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.