31,779 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.